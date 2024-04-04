Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Jute sector crisis may give edge to TMC in West Bengal

Kolkata: Lower government demand against the annual projections of jute bags resulting in a short-term instability in mills' operations and curtailment of the labour force may cast a shadow on the BJP's poll fortune in the jute belt of West Bengal, a major producer of the golden fibre, industry stakeholders said.

Despite an increase in minimum support price for raw material and no dilution of the norm of 100 per cent food grain packaging in jute bags by the Centre, the temporary order crisis ahead of the elections may give an edge to the TMC in the electoral battle, as the ruling party in the state is making the wage revision by mills in January a poll plank to galvanise support among labourers, they said.

Mills in Bengal directly employ about 2.5 lakh workers, while 40 lakh farmers are engaged in producing the raw material in the state, and political parties are reaching out to them to secure their support in the jute belt comprising parts of several Lok Sabha constituencies in Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.