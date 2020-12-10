10 years of 'Band Baaja Baaraat': 5 reasons why the Ranveer Singh-starrer is a memorable movie

Band Baaja Baaraat will always remain one of the most important movies of actor Ranveer Singh's career. The romantic-comedy hit the notes with its relatable plot and bindass presentation, making a solid impact at the box office. On Thursday, as the film turns 10, here is a look at five reasons behind its popularity

Ranveer's debut: Ranveer made an impressive debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, leaving fans asking for more. 'Bittoo' struck a chord with his lively performance and bindass dance moves, proving that he was a star in the making.

Impressive soundtrack: Band Baaja Baaraat had an impressive soundtrack, which featured catchy songs such as Dum Dum and Mitra. The Ainvayi Ainvayi number too became quite popular due to its simple yet relatable lyrics. Most of the songs were filmed with a fair degree of competence, adding to their popularity.

Ranveer-Anushka cast a spell: Ranveer's crackling chemistry with Anushka Sharma proved to be the proverbial backbone of the film. Their reel nok-jhok was quite relatable, making it easier for the 'aam janta' to connect with the reel action. The two did justice to the intense scenes, adding depth to the narrative.

Maneesh Sharma makes an impact: The film marked Maneesh Sharma's directorial debut, opening new avenues for the talented storyteller. He subsequently wielded the microphone for the well-received movies Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Shuddh Desi Romance, finding a foothold in Bollywood. He teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for the 2016 release Fan, one of the most ambitious movies of the actor's career. The thriller, however, did not do as well as expected despite receiving above-average reviews.

A rich legacy: Band Baaja Baaraat was remade in Tamil as Aha Kalyanam with Nani and Vaani Kapoor in the leads role. Just like the original, the remake too was produced by Yash Raj Films. It was unofficially adopted into Telugu as Jabardasth with Siddharth reprising Ranveer's role from the Hindi version.