Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

2024 Cannes Film Festival: Best-dressed celebrities

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has once again proven to be a dazzling convergence of cinema and haute couture, with celebrities gracing the red carpet in a stunning array of designer gowns and bespoke suits. Here are some of the best-dressed stars who made their grand entrances at the Palais des Festivals.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 07:42 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 07:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Vic Carmen Sonne made heads turn in a white sheer dress.

Vic Carmen Sonne made heads turn in a white sheer dress.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Greta Gerwig walked the red carpet in a red plunging dress.

Greta Gerwig walked the red carpet in a red plunging dress.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Qian Hui looked like a dream in their outfit.

Qian Hui looked like a dream in their outfit.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Hollywood diva Naomi Campbell wowed all in a dark blue sparking attire.

Hollywood diva Naomi Campbell wowed all in a dark blue sparking attire.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Anya Taylor-Joy looked radiant in a nude colour strapless gown.

Anya Taylor-Joy looked radiant in a nude colour strapless gown.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Cindy Bruna was one of the stars who grabbed eyeballs with her striped pants with matching long coat.

Cindy Bruna was one of the stars who grabbed eyeballs with her striped pants with matching long coat.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Victoria Silvstedt arrived in a thigh-high slit dress.

Victoria Silvstedt arrived in a thigh-high slit dress.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Maeva Coucke graced the Cannes Film Festival in a plunging figure hugging gown.

Maeva Coucke graced the Cannes Film Festival in a plunging figure hugging gown.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Vlada Rosljakova walked the red carpet in a lavender gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Vlada Rosljakova walked the red carpet in a lavender gown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Iris Mittenaere walked the red carpet in a black thigh-high slit dress with golden motifs.

Iris Mittenaere walked the red carpet in a black thigh-high slit dress with golden motifs.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2024, 07:42 IST
Entertainment NewsUS newsfashionCannesCannes Film FestivalTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT