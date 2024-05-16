2024 Cannes Film Festival: Best-dressed celebrities

Vic Carmen Sonne made heads turn in a white sheer dress.
Greta Gerwig walked the red carpet in a red plunging dress.
Qian Hui looked like a dream in their outfit.
Hollywood diva Naomi Campbell wowed all in a dark blue sparking attire.
Anya Taylor-Joy looked radiant in a nude colour strapless gown.
Cindy Bruna was one of the stars who grabbed eyeballs with her striped pants with matching long coat.
Victoria Silvstedt arrived in a thigh-high slit dress.
Maeva Coucke graced the Cannes Film Festival in a plunging figure hugging gown.
Vlada Rosljakova walked the red carpet in a lavender gown at the Cannes Film Festival.
Iris Mittenaere walked the red carpet in a black thigh-high slit dress with golden motifs.
Published 16 May 2024, 07:42 IST