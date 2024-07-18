5 Powerhouse roles of Janhvi Kapoor you must see before 'Uljah'

Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor portrayed the role of Mahima (Mahi). The story revolves around the world of cricket, highlighting her journey and struggles within the male-dominated sport. Mahima is depicted as a determined and passionate individual, committed to achieving success in cricket. Throughout the film, she breaks stereotypes and overcomes numerous challenges, showcasing her resilience and dedication.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Mili: Janhvi Kapoor plays Mili Naudiyal, a nursing graduate who becomes trapped in a freezer. Mili's character exemplifies human resilience and survival instincts. As she battles the freezing temperatures, her resourcefulness and unwavering will to live showcase her inner strength and determination, making her a compelling and inspiring figure.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor portrays Jerry, a strong-willed and resilient young woman on a journey filled with personal struggles and societal challenges. Jerry's character is defined by her fierce determination to overcome obstacles, making her a compelling portrayal of a modern-day woman navigating life's complexities with strength and courage.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Roohi: Janhvi Kapoor takes on the dual roles of Roohi Arora and Afza, a girl possessed by a ghost. Roohi is timid and simple, while Afza is fierce and vengeful. Janhvi’s ability to portray these contrasting personalities highlights her versatility and strength as an actress. The character's struggle and eventual triumph over supernatural forces underscore the theme of inner strength and resilience.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: In this biographical drama, Janhvi Kapoor portrays Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female Air Force pilot in combat. The film chronicles Gunjan’s journey from her dreams of flying to her courageous missions during the Kargil War. Janhvi’s portrayal highlights Gunjan's determination, bravery, and pioneering spirit, celebrating a woman who broke barriers in a male-dominated profession and served her country with distinction.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Published 18 July 2024, 13:50 IST