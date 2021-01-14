51st IFFI to highlight autism spectrum disorder

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is presenting a humane face by highlighting the many shades of autism through the narratives of three children.

Shred Creative Lab Private Limited’s documentary on Autism, In Our World, will premiere as the official selection on January 18 at 1 pm in the non-feature film category of the Indian Panorama of the 51st IFFI in Goa, which would be held from January 16 to 24, 2021.

This documentary has been directed and produced by ace filmmaker Shreedhar B S of Shred Creative Lab, winner of 43 national and international awards for creative excellence.

This film documents the lives of three autistic children explored through their day-to-day lived reality to unpack their world and bring about a nuanced understanding so we can all co-exist with love and respect.

It includes candid interviews of parents, therapists, and snapshots of their day-to-day activities like swimming classes, horse-riding, and music lessons. This film is said to go beyond mere documentation of their lives to garner a nuanced understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

In a statement, Shreedhar B S said, “The way we live right now suggests there are two different worlds. Of “them” and “us''. They are misunderstood by us. This film is that window to see a world which needs to be understood in all its nonconformist ways with love and charter a path to assimilate them in one world, in one universe where we all co-exist with love and mutual respect. In Our World.”