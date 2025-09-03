Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
A dissent for collegium reform

A dissent for collegium reform

The SCC resolution and its almost instant approval by the union government raise a few questions.
Nayakara Veeresha
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 20:52 IST
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 20:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsSupreme CourtOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us