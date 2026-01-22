<p>The long-awaited reveal of the 98th Academy Award nominations is finally around the corner. On the heels of a high-energy award season with the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, the 2026 Oscar nomination event is set to be further elevated by featuring a compelling mix of Hollywood legends and fresh talents to watch out for. For 2026, the Academy is leaning into this excitement by providing audiences with a variety of platforms to experience that "shift" firsthand.</p><p>The Academy Award is all set to broadcast the 98th Oscar nominations live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 22. The audience will get to see the event livestream starting at 5:30 AM PT (8:30 AM ET). The Academy Award followers in India can catch the live announcement of the nominees on Thursday night at 9:45 PM IST.</p>.Oscars 2026: 15 films including 'Homebound' advances towards next round of voting International Feature Film.<p>This time Academy is expanding its reach by live-streaming the event on various platforms. From live streaming it on Oscar.com and the Academy’s social platforms. The event will also be made available on <em>ABC News Live</em>, Disney+ and Hulu. There’s also an ASL stream on YouTube, which many feel is long overdue for an event like this. </p><p>The ceremony will be hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, who will also reveal the 2026 Oscar nominees.</p><p>Meanwhile, the 98th Academy Award is scheduled for March 15 and will be broadcast on <em>ABC</em> and live-streamed on the Hulu app. By bringing back Conan O’Brien as host, the Academy is opting for a dependable veteran—a choice that guarantees a distinct personality and professional polish without letting the humour overshadow the event’s night.</p>