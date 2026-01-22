Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt wants to do with workers what it did with farmers: Rahul Gandhi slams MGNREGA repeal

With the new law, the Centre will decide the work and allocation of funds with BJP-ruled governments always getting precedence, Rahul said.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMGNREGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us