<p>Davos: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Switzerland, adding that he felt Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin were now at a point where they could reach a deal to end the war.</p><p>Trump said he was dealing with Putin, who he said wanted to make a deal to end the nearly four-year-old war, adding that he thought Zelenskyy was also ready to reach an agreement.</p><p>Both leaders had backed away from an agreement before, but a deal was now "reasonably close," Trump said in a discussion after his prepared remarks to world leaders and business executives in Davos, Switzerland.</p><p>Trump twice said he would meet with Zelenskyy later on Wednesday, a fact disputed by a source familiar with Zelenskyy's schedule, but later said the meeting was planned for Thursday.</p><p>Ukraine will mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24.</p><p>Trump said he had expected to negotiate a deal to end the war sooner, but there was "abnormal hatred" between the two leaders. Last week, Trump told Reuters that Zelenskyy was the main impediment to reaching an agreement.</p><p>On Wednesday, he said Washington was getting closer to brokering a ceasefire agreement.</p><p>"I think I can say that we're reasonably close," he said. "We have to get it stopped ... I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid."</p>