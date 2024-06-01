A new generation makes a splash

If the Palme D’Or award winning film ‘Anora’ indulges in bold images of sensual and erotic search of the human body, Payal’s film balances the needs of the body and the mind in a calm and stoic way. It demands from the audience a greater understanding of hope in an illusory life of contemporary Indian reality. It does not evade any issues of that reality. The reality of deprivation, political agendas of organised religions and patriarchy, economic clichés of development and consumerism is evident. But then there is an intellectual and philosophical tone to it as well. When one of the characters exclaims that life in the metropolis (Mumbai) is not a dream but an illusion, it is a philosophical statement rather than a response to the clichéd expression for Mumbaikars resilience in the face of adversity, both natural and man made.