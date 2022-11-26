A terribly outdated film

One wishes director Mahesh Gowda had tried to make a spoof of outrageously bad films of the bygone era with ‘Triple Riding’

Vivek M V
Vivek M V, DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 07:49 ist
Ganesh, Megha Shetty, Aditi Prabhudeva and Rachana Inder.

Triple Riding

Kannada (Theatres)

Director: Mahesh Gowda

Cast: Ganesh, Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, Megha Shetty

Rating: 1.5/5

One wishes director Mahesh Gowda had tried to make a spoof of outrageously bad films of the bygone era with ‘Triple Riding’. Sadly, he is content with competing with them. 

‘Triple Riding’, starring Ganesh and three heroines (hence the title!), is a desperate attempt
at comedy. The director’s creative capability doesn’t go beyond creating over-the-top and loud comedy scenes involving Sadhu Kokila, who despite his talent, has become unbearably repetitive.

Ganesh plays Ram, who disguises himself as a doctor and woos Rakshitha, a daughter of a politician. He elopes with her only for us to witness a twist, which also brings Aditi Prabhudeva who plays Ramya, into the scheme of things. The twist, which in the director’s head might have seemed like an epic revelation, is absolutely hilarious.

The second half, without any surprises, introduces us to the third prominent female character, Radhika, played by Rachana Inder.

Touted to be a romantic-comedy, ‘Triple Riding’ is so tone deaf that it’s funny when it starts taking itself seriously after all the damage its done on people’s senses. 

The director’s template is so jaded that it’s hard not to predict a fight or song. There are long lectures on love from Ganesh, who seems lost in such scenes, which in a better plot, would have at least resonated with the audiences.

The actor, with this film, has given more mileage to the argument of how his script selection has dented his career’s growth. After the success of ‘Gaalipata 2’, Ganesh has taken a step backward with ‘Triple Riding’.

The film’s sloppy production values are glaring. Among the three heroines, Aditi is watchable while the other two are painfully robotic throughout the film. ‘Triple Riding’ is a film that makes you go numb with its sheer lack of freshness. 

Entertainment News
Kannada films
Sandalwood

