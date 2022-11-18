Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, Nupur Shikhare are engaged

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare are engaged

Ira had announced in September that she will soon get engaged to the celebrity fitness trainer

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 18 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 22:52 ist
Credit: Instagram/@khan.ira

Superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutta's daughter, theatre director Ira Khan, on Friday got engaged to her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare.

Ira had announced in September that she will soon get engaged to the celebrity fitness trainer.

Her family members including Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well as Imran Khan and Mansoor Khan, attended the engagement ceremony held here.

Ira opted for a red floor-length off shoulder gown, while Shikhare wore a black tuxedo for the ceremony.

The couple has been in a relationship for over two years.

Aamir Khan
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

