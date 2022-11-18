Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare are engaged

Superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutta's daughter, theatre director Ira Khan, on Friday got engaged to her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare.
Ira had announced in September that she will soon get engaged to the celebrity fitness trainer.
Her family members including Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well as Imran Khan and Mansoor Khan, attended the engagement ceremony held here.
Ira opted for a red floor-length off shoulder gown, while Shikhare wore a black tuxedo for the ceremony.
The couple has been in a relationship for over two years.
