<p>London: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> peace negotiators insisted at Sunday's talks in Berlin that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukrainian</a> side should agree to withdraw its troops from the Donetsk region, saying the matter of territory was a central issue for Russia, an official familiar with the matter said.</p>.US envoy Witkoff says a lot of progress was made at Berlin talks on Russia/Ukraine war.<p>The source with direct knowledge of the talks said the territorial question remained unresolved on Monday and that the Ukrainian delegation responded on Sunday that further discussion was needed.</p>