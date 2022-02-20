'Aaraattu' box office collection report: How much did Mohanlal-starrer collect on day 2?

Mollywood actor Mohanlal's latest movie Aaraattu opened to a good response at the worldwide box office on February 18, collecting nearly Rs 6 crore on day 1. It stayed strong on Saturday and put up decent numbers. Initial estimates suggest that the second-day figure will be between Rs 3 crore and 7 crore depending on the response in the overseas market.

The morning shows witnessed an average occupancy of nearly 26 per cent with the film emerging as the top choice of Mohanlal fans It picked up towards the afternoon, recording an average occupancy of roughly 34 percent. The movie witnessed further growth as the day progressed with the night shows getting good patronage.

Aaraattu has received mixed reviews with critics calling it a celebration of brand 'Lalettan' while criticising the illogical screenplay. The word of mouth is not as impressive as expected, which may affect the film's performance on weekdays.

The flick is, either way, likely to do well on today as it is the first Sunday. It doesn't face much competition as it is the only major Malayalam movie to hit the screens this week. Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan, has run its course. Moreover, last week's Hindi release Badhaai Do caters to a niche audience.

Aaraattu, however, will not enjoy a free run in the second week as Valimai is slated to premiere in theatres on February 24. The Ajith Kumar-starrer is likely to open on a phenomenal note as the 'Ultimate Star' enjoys a strong fan following due to his 'massy' reel image. Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi too are likely to pose a threat to Mohanlal's film outside Kerala.

Aaraattu, directed by B Unnikrishnan, is an action-comedy that features Mohanlal in a 'massy' new avatar and caters to his die-hard fans. It revolves around the life of Neyyattinkara Gopan and features everything -- right from action sequences to punchlines -- that one expects from a commercial entertainer. The movie stars Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Lucifer hero. This is her second Malayalam movie as she previously acted alongside Indrajith and Asif Ali in the 2015 release Kohinoor.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is working on his maiden directorial venture Barroz and the Vysakh-helmed Monster.