Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court modifies order, says stray dogs to be released after sterilisation, immunisation

Dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will remain in shelters.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 05:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 05:20 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us