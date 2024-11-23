'Aaram Arvindswamy' movie review: Finding a beginning at the end of a relationship

<p>A mix of romance and comedy, with some drama along the way, best defines <em>Aaram Arvindswamy.</em> Starring Anish Tejeshwar (as Arvind Swamy) and Milana Nagaraj (as Geetha) as the lead pair, the movie follows a love story.</p>.<p>Unlike a generic storyline, we do not get to witness Arvind and Geetha’s meet-cute. Instead, the movie commences from the point where they are already many years into a relationship. </p><p>Arvind characterises a typical boy next door who puts up an appearance of a well-to-do man to keep Geetha happy. Geetha works as a teacher, seemingly kind and understanding.</p>.<p>However, things take a turn when Arvind visits his family and falls prey to his father’s promises. As a result, he ends up getting married to someone else. The actual plot of the movie begins with the phrase “happy married life” displayed on screen, with a distraught Arvind trying to figure out how he ended up tying the knot. It is from here that the story picks up, bringing in other characters, as viewers anticipate a resolution.</p>.<p>Commingled with the comic counters by Arvind 's friends, played by Gowrav Shetty and RJ Vikki, the flavour of comedy is neither too sophisticated nor too crass. The narration is elevated with well-lyricised songs and decently choreographed scenes. All the actors have performed credibly, making for an emotionally convincing film. </p>