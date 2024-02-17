'Abbabba' movie review: Entertaining remake of a Malayalam hit

Makers of ‘Abbabba’ had claimed that their film was inspired by the 2015 runaway Malayalam hit ‘Adi Kappiyare Kootamani’. However, ‘Abbabba’ is a faithful remake of the original.
Akhila (Amrutha Iyengar), who accidentally meets hosteller Dileep (Likith Shetty) in the college canteen, overhears a conversation between his girlfriend Shammu (Anusha Rai) and him. She promises to assist him fulfil his dream if he helps her sneak into his boys’ hostel for five minutes. However, she doesn’t disclose her intention.
Determined to marry Shammu, Dileep agrees. They agree that neither Dileep’s friends nor the warden should see her. Minutes after her entry, the situation gets out of hand and chaos ensues.
Attempting remakes in the age of OTTs is risky. The narrative requires reworking to make it more locally relevant. Chaitanya doesn’t take risks, but remains faithful to the original. As a result, ‘Abbabba’ remains a passable entertainer for those who have not watched ‘Adi Kappiyare Kootamani’.
It is a movie for those who expect laughter. Most of the action takes place inside the boys’ hostel and over the course of two days. It has moments of chaos and confusion. The unpredictable storyline holds one’s attention until the end.
Some one-liners and spoofs evoke laughter. The umpteen quirky possibilities emerge as interesting conversations.
Narration is plain. Cinematography, music and lyrics are average.
Likith, Amrutha Iyengar and Sharath Lohitashwa are convincing in their roles. The performance of other artistes is also impressive.
The audience will have to keep logic out of the equation if they really want to enjoy the movie.