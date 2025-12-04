A tall dolmen of the central cluster at Hire Benakal. Photo by author
A stone kettle drum locally known as Nagaari Gund overlooking the megaliths at Hire Benakal. Photo by author
The rock pool created by the megalith builders at Hire Benakal. Photo by author
The megalithic site at Doddamolathe in Kodagu district with a dolmen encircled by slab circles in the foreground.
One of the dolmens at Doddamolathe. Photo by author
One of the dolmens surrounded by a cairn and stone circle at Morikallu Betta. Photo by author
One of the large dolmens at Rajan Kollur. Photo by author
The megalithic site at Rajan Kollur. Photo by author
Published 03 December 2025, 19:01 IST