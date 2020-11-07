Actor Tarun Arora is 'sad' about 'Laxmii' not releasing in theatres

Actor Tarun Arora says he is disappointed that his upcoming movie Laxmii, slated to premiere digitally on November 9, is not releasing in theatres as it had been designed for a big-screen experience. He, however, feels that a 'direct to OTT' release might help the biggie reach a wider audience.

"I am sad about the film not getting a theatrical release as this was always designed for the big screen. However, it is getting a vast digital release via Disney+ Hotstar and this makes up for things," he adds.

Laxmii, a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, features Akshay Kumar in the role of a man possessed by a 'female spirit' and is touted be a crucial release for the 'Khiladi'. The actor's transgender avatar has created a fair deal of buzz among fans.

Tarun, who witnessed the 'amazing' transformation first hand, says the mass hero is a hardworking actor and knows exactly what the director wants from a particular shot.

"He is a hardworking guy and a cool dude. He almost always knows what the director expects(wants) from him," adds the Khaidi No 150 baddie.

Tarun, who was born into a Punjabi family based in Assam, began his acting career with a supporting role in the Imtiaz Ali-directed blockbuster Jab We Met. He soon made his Kollywood debut with Kanithan, essaying a role completely different from the one played by him in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer.

The actor says that he is happy about his association with 'South cinema' as he has had the opportunity to work with the likes of Chiranjeevi (Khaidi No 150), Pawan Kalyan (Katamarayudu) and 'Megastar' Mammootty (Mamangam).

"I feel blessed that I got an opportunity to work with them.The four industries have different flavours," says Tarun.

Unlike some of his contemporaries, Tarun does not really have a take on the social media culture as he wants to focus on his career.

"I am not in a position to participate in what is happening on social media as the main focus on my career," he adds.

It remains to be seen if Laxmii proves to be a gamechanger for Tarun, opening new avenues for him in Hindi cinema.

