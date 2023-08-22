Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Adivi Sesh's throwback look generates buzz over his comeback

The actor replied to a fan's post, which featured a throwback picture from his hit debut movie Karma (2010).
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 09:50 IST

Follow Us

Adivi Sesh, known for his versatile roles and captivating performances, recently set social media abuzz with an exciting tweet that has left fans speculating about his next move.

The actor replied to a fan's post, which featured a throwback picture from his hit debut movie Karma (2010).

The post showed Advi in a youthful and hip avatar, capturing the essence of a bygone era. The caption said, "That was a hard hip hop era, time to bring it back." This has led to speculations regarding his comeback.

Fans of the actor fondly remember Karma, the film that marked Adivi Sesh's entry into the showbiz. Flooding the comments section with admiration for the look and messages like, “bring it on”, everybody is pretty hyped about the comeback of this iconic look.

While everyone eagerly awaits his upcoming movie G2, the reply to the post has left everyone guessing.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 August 2023, 09:50 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentAdivi Sesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT