<p>Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan launched Radha Chadha’s book ‘The Maker of Filmmakers: How Jagat Murari and FTII Changed Indian Cinema Forever’, on Friday at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. </p><p>The book unveils the untold story of Jagat Murari, who played a pioneering role in a number of key film institutions in India, including the FTII, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), and the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF). He is known as the man who ‘made’ Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Subhash Ghai, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Mani Kaul and numerous other filmmakers at FTII. </p><p>Murari, is known as the man who built FTII from the ground up. Published by Penguin India, the book is written by author Radha, who, as Murari’s daughter, grew up on the FTII campus.</p>