Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Adoor Gopalakrishnan launches Radha Chadha’s book on FTII pioneer Jagat Murari

The book unveils the untold story of Jagat Murari, who played a pioneering role in a number of key film institutions in India.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 20:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 20:15 IST
filmsAdoor GopalakrishnanDH SHowtimeFTIIBook launchEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us