After 'Munjya', Mona Singh to play a gangster in new comedy adventure

Actor Mona Singh, who is currently enjoying the success of her last outing Munjya, is all set to star in an upcoming project which will be bankrolled by Aamir Khan under the banner Aamir Khan Productions.

Singh, known for her dynamic range, is set to star in a new comedy adventure produced by the renowned studio. This upcoming film marks Mona's third collaboration with Aamir Khan, and fans are eagerly anticipating their reunion.