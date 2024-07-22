After 'Munjya', Mona Singh to play a gangster in new comedy adventure

Actor Mona Singh, who is currently enjoying the success of her last outing Munjya, is all set to star in an upcoming project which will be bankrolled by Aamir Khan under the banner Aamir Khan Productions.
Singh, known for her dynamic range, is set to star in a new comedy adventure produced by the renowned studio. This upcoming film marks Mona's third collaboration with Aamir Khan, and fans are eagerly anticipating their reunion.
The actress has just wrapped up shooting for this highly anticipated project. According to industry sources, Mona Singh will portray a gangster in this comedy adventure, promising to deliver a performance reminiscent of the quirky charm of Delhi Belly.
Prior to this, Mona has worked under Aamir Khan Productions in 3 Idiots (2013) and Laal Singh Chadha (2022).
Following her successful stint in Munjya, Mona’s new role further highlights her versatility and ongoing partnership with Aamir Khan Productions, cementing her status as a prominent figure in Bollywood.
Mona Singh’s last outing, the horror comedy film Munjya, fetched good reviews for her performance. Munjya did well at the box office, surpassing the magical Rs 100-crore mark and is one of the best movies of 2024 so far.
Published 22 July 2024, 10:48 IST