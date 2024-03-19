Ajay Devgn's VFXWaala, Sweden-based Goodbye Kansas Studio announce strategic partnership

Mumbai: Superstar Ajay Devgn's visual effects company VFXWaala on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with acclaimed Swedish banner Goodbye Kansas Studio.

As part of the agreement, VFXWaala has secured a major stake in Goodbye Kansas through an offshore subsidiary, a press release said.

They also announced the launch of a joint venture studio in India.

Devgn had founded the company with Naveen Paul in May 2015 and since then, the studio has worked on over 300 films and earned many accolades.

"Our endeavours involve setting new benchmarks with each project. We embrace a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptation to the latest technologies," Devgn said in a statement.

"I am delighted to extend our NY family through the Goodbye Kansas partnership. Our unwavering passion for delivering excellence persists, fuelled by our core values and dedication. We take pride in associating with a like-minded partner GBK, and look forward to this journey together," the statement read.