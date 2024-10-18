Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday to star in untitled Dharma film

Scheduled to be released in theatres on March 14, 2025, the untitled movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production in collaboration with Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Leo Media Collective.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 08:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 08:02 IST
Entertainment NewsR MadhavanbollywoodAkshay KumarTrendingAnanya Panday

Follow us on :

Follow Us