Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' & Ajay's 'Maidaan' to now release on April 11

Mumbai: Action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn-led Maidaan will now release on April 11, the makers have announced.
The two films were earlier scheduled to make their debuts in theatres on April 10, however owing to the upcoming festival of Eid on April 11— the makers decided to shift the release.
Akshay and Tiger shared the news of their film's new release on their respective Instagram pages on Monday evening.
"Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas," read the post on Akshay's page.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who also directed Sultan and Bharat. The Akshay and Tiger starrer is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar.
The film, which also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.
Devgn also announced that Maidaan, a period sports biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, will release on April 11.
"Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6pm onwards. Full scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April. Reserve your seats now," Devgn posted.
Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.
(Published 09 April 2024, 10:56 IST)