Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' & Ajay's 'Maidaan' to now release on April 11

Mumbai: Action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn-led Maidaan will now release on April 11, the makers have announced.

The two films were earlier scheduled to make their debuts in theatres on April 10, however owing to the upcoming festival of Eid on April 11— the makers decided to shift the release.

Akshay and Tiger shared the news of their film's new release on their respective Instagram pages on Monday evening.

"Bade aur Chote aur poori Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas," read the post on Akshay's page.