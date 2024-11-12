Ali Fazal to star alongside 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 'Rule Breakers'

<p>New Delhi: Actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ali-fazal">Ali Fazal</a> has booked his next international film in <em>Rule Breakers</em>, in which he is set to share screen space with <em>Fleabag</em> star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.</p>.<p>According to a press release, the upcoming movie is directed by two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag and produced by Angel Studios.</p>.<p><em>Rule Breakers</em>, which explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan, will hit the screens in March.</p>.'Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga...': Prime Video announces 'Mirzapur: The Film' with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & others.<p>Fazal, whose international cinema career includes titles such as <em>Victoria & Abdul</em>, <em>Furious 7</em>, and <em>Death on the Nile</em>, said he is thrilled to be part of <em>Rule Breakers</em> and share screen with a talented actor like Waller-Bridge.</p>.<p>"This project resonates with me deeply, and I believe it's crucial to tell stories that highlight the strength and resilience of individuals in challenging circumstances. I look forward to bringing this narrative to life and reaching audiences globally," the actor said in a statement.</p>.<p>"I am so thrilled to be able to support a film that we think every parent should take their daughter to watch in the theatres. And the story being so inspiring, it was no surprise that<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/phoebe-waller-bridge"> Phoebe Waller-Bridge</a> also stepped in. She is a powerhouse of talent, so her addition I am sure has lifted the film to greater heights," he added.</p>.<p>Fazal, whose last Hollywood venture was the Gerard Butler-starrer <em>Kandahar</em> (2023), is best known to audiences at home for his performances in the <em>Fukrey</em> film franchise and the <em>Mirzapur</em> web series.</p>.<p>The actor will also reprise his fan-favourite character of Guddu Pandit in a theatrical movie based on <em>Mirzapur</em>, Prime Video's award-winning crime thriller. </p>