All my characters are relatable: Kartik Aaryan

He’s on a comic rampage almost since the beginning of his career, his 2011 debut being ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. Guffawing is also second nature to his fun-loving persona. But then, Kartik Aaryan’s serious films have never really worked — ‘Akaash Vani’, ‘Kaanchi: The Unbreakable’, ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ and his OTT release ‘Dhamaka’ (which he claims was successful).

On the other hand, apart from his debut film, Kartik has always connected with the audience with films as diversely comic as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Luka Chhupi’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Only one fun film, ‘Guest iin London’, fell by the wayside because of its inherent banalities. And coming up is the horror-comedy, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ directed by Anees Bazmee, which releases on May 20.

However, a good proportion of the actor’s movies fall in the sequel/Hindi film remake terrain, and so, right at the beginning when we catch up, Kartik clears the air. “All my movies are original!” he grins. “‘Love Aaj Kal 2’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and now ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ are new stories. By the way, all my characters will always be relatable and will make you think I am one of you.”

He goes on, “I look for growth all the time. I want to make a bigger name than whatever I have now, and till now, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is my biggest film.”

But did you know Kartik keeps the light on through the night if he watches any horror film alone?

Shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was great fun, as he says, “In a horror film, the VFX people, the action director, choreographer and cinematographer must all work with the director.”

He is in awe of his director as he says, “Anees sir’s shot-taking is larger-than-life. It brings out the heroism in a sequence while still retaining the scare element.”

“Anees sir’s energy and passion and his on-spot improvisations are, well, wow! You know a scene that is already brilliant on paper is going to become better (on camera). And Tabu ma’am is a mind-blowing performer. I had a blast doing my many scenes with her, and she is the kind of co-actor who automatically enhances your performance,” he looks back on his filming experiences.

Will he do niche films like ‘Dhamaka’ again? “Why not? As long as the script excites me. Though all my comedies have worked, I have never signed genre-specific films. I just have to like a script. I am a greedy actor,” he quips.

And so, it will be a while before Kartik goes ‘comic’ again. His upcoming films include ‘Freddy’, a thriller, a love story earlier titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’, a war biopic, ‘Captain India’, and, as announced, ‘Shehzada’, the remake of the Telugu action drama, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Is Kartik tense about the fact that he had a controversial parting with Karan Johar last year? “No, no! Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon (I only believe in doing my own work). People like to add all kinds of spice!” he grins again.

A field in which Kartik has had good luck is in his music and dance numbers, including ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. He agrees and says, “In the title track here, our choreographer Bosco Martis and Anees sir got me to do a kind of zig-zag move and steps to convey some spookiness, and it worked out well. I am fortunate that I have a good bank of songs, like in ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Coca Cola’ in ‘Luka Chhupi’ and ‘Dheeme dheeme’ in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Dancing is my passion, and I am fond of music.”