Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'All We Imagine As Light' movie review: A minimalist ode to maximum city

Winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes, Payal’s mesmerising ode to the city stands apart as a feat of narrative minimalism.
DHNS
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 23:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
All We Imagine As Light
2024
4/5
Director:Payal Kapadia
Cast:Kani Kusruti Divya Prabha Chhaya Kadam Hridhu Haroon
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 23:09 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us