Amazon Prime to halve yearly membership subscription

Amazon has announced that its video streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, will cut its yearly subscription fee by half for 18-24-year-old customers. Currently, the price is Rs. 999 per year, and any new customer in that particular age range will get a 50 per cent cashback on taking up an annual Prime membership.

Once the person signs up for a new membership, they will have to verify their age to avail of the new offer. For age verification, they have to upload a digital copy of their PAN Card, a proof of mailing address and a photo. As soon as that is done, they will receive the 50 per cent cashback in their Amazon Pay wallet, which can then be used to purchase other items on Amazon.

"We recognise that customers in the age group of 18-24 years want the freedom to do more with less. With a 50 percent cashback on Amazon Prime membership, customers can enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment through Prime, while at the same time saving INR 500 to spend on all their favourite activities like shopping, food delivery, entertainment, travel and more,” said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, India. “We are excited to launch this offer in time for Prime Day 2019 and hope that our young customers enjoy the 48-hour celebration that offers Prime members exclusive access to great deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment.”

Prime Day will be conducted on July 15 and July 16, wherein Prime members will get exclusive deals and discounts on various products.