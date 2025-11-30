What are your thoughts on the Bihar results? You think SIR played a factor?
SIR could be one of the factors but you cannot brush aside the main factor - the JD(U)-BJP-Chirag Paswan alliance that brought with it communal polarisation plus caste engineering, money power and the efficient use of the state machinery which they had at their disposal. Not to forget the Rs 10,000 that were put into the women’s accounts. We are not saying financial assistance is bad, we are just questioning the timing of such a move. Definitely, one cannot also ignore the partisan attitude of the ECI and the abrupt initiation of the SIR, which will be looked into by the party.
SIR is being undertaken in Kerala, where the CPI(M) is in power. What’s the party’s stand on that?
The Kerala assembly has unanimously passed a resolution against the implementation of SIR in the state. We will continue to fight against this legally. As far as the CPI(M) is concerned, the ECI’s priority is always to include maximum people in the voter’s list. But now, what it’s trying to do is to avoid people from the list. The actions of the ECI have raised suspicions.
I would also like to point out that Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, had called for a meeting with the leaders of all political parties before SIR was announced for Bihar. During the meeting, we raised our concerns with him. All this while, he didn’t bring about the topic of SIR. but just within a few days after the meeting, ECI announced the implementation of SIR in Bihar and other states. This shows that it was a devious move by the ECI with a hidden agenda.
Also, what is CPI(M)’s equation with I.N.D.I.A bloc parties, especially after the Bihar elections? The alliance clashing internally was widely criticised. How damaging was it?
We have said clearly that every political party in the Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc in Bihar needs to seriously, dispassionately, and sincerely introspect about its own role. The question each of us must ask is: Did we really put all our energy and strength into the campaign? Because the reality is that some constituents of the Mahagathbandhan ended up contesting against each other. Even though this happened in only 11 seats out of more than 250, in the eyes of the people it appeared very negative and irresponsible. When such a huge threat — with unmistakable neo-fascist tendencies — controls the ruling machinery, people expect all INDIA bloc parties to stand united. They do not expect us to fight each other. That visual hurt the alliance.
First, each party must conduct its own introspection. That is essential. Then, at some stage, the INDIA bloc leadership must meet and collectively reflect on what went wrong and how to prevent such contradictions in the future. We are one constituent of the INDIA bloc, and we fully accept that responsibility.
You have argued that the Union Govt is undermining the federal structure. How do you see this playing out on the ground?
State governments today are left with very little real authority. Governors are being deployed and often misused to interfere in the functioning of elected state administrations. Meanwhile, the Centre is steadily weakening the financial powers of states, steadily seizing what should rightfully remain with them. Political authority is also being centralised in the same manner. States are compelled to accept centrally designed schemes and plans. If we do not fall in line, then the funds that states are constitutionally entitled to are withheld. Essentially, opposition-led states are being strangled both financially and administratively. Despite all of this, the performance of the LDF government in Kerala under the leadership of Pinarayi Vijayan has been exceptional and stands out nationally.
Kerala heads into another election cycle soon. How is the Left preparing for the contest given? Do you think anti-incumbency will come into play?
Yes, Kerala is going into this election under extremely challenging conditions. As I said, the Centre is centralising authority and squeezing opposition-ruled states - financially and administratively. But despite these pressures, the LDF government has delivered results that stand on their own. Kerala is the first and only state in the country that has succeeded in completely eliminating extreme poverty. Some critics ask, “Who said there is no poverty in Kerala?”. But that is not what we claimed. What we said, and what data supports, is that we have ended extreme poverty. While several states continue to have extreme poverty levels between 15 and 30 per cent, Kerala’s figure was below 1 per cent. That gives us a very strong foundation to build on. Our preparation for the election is rooted in this performance. We are confident that people will evaluate us based on what we have been able to accomplish even in such a restrictive federal environment.
Critics often say the CPI(M) must adapt to stay relevant. Do you agree?
Interestingly, the criticism we face comes from both directions. Some, like you, ask whether we are changing enough. At the same time, our long-time supporters who are committed Leftists accuse us of changing too much and diluting the distinction between the Left and the Right. So we are criticised from both sides. We do agree that change is necessary, but many of the steps we take are not fully acknowledged by society or the media.