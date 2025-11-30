The Kerala assembly has unanimously passed a resolution against the implementation of SIR in the state. We will continue to fight against this legally. As far as the CPI(M) is concerned, the ECI’s priority is always to include maximum people in the voter’s list. But now, what it’s trying to do is to avoid people from the list. The actions of the ECI have raised suspicions.

I would also like to point out that Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, had called for a meeting with the leaders of all political parties before SIR was announced for Bihar. During the meeting, we raised our concerns with him. All this while, he didn’t bring about the topic of SIR. but just within a few days after the meeting, ECI announced the implementation of SIR in Bihar and other states. This shows that it was a devious move by the ECI with a hidden agenda.