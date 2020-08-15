Amitabh Bachchan thanks Covid-19 warriors in Independence Day post

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday (August 14), took to Twitter to thank healthcare workers for leading India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He also wished his countrymen on Independence Day.

“T 3627 - the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity,” (sic) tweeted the ‘Megastar’.

Big B and son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for Covid-19. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya tested positive for the virus the very next day. They self-isolated at home before being admitted to the hospital. The Bachchans ultimately recovered from the novel coronavirus much to the relief of their near and dear ones.

The coronavirus situation had a major impact on the film fraternity as the release dates of several movies were pushed back to ensure the ‘safety’ of the public. Radhe, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Vijay’s Master, the Hollywood biggie F9 and the Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die are just a few movies that did not hit screens as planned. Moreover, the shoots of big-ticket movies like Acharya and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam were put on hold to prevent large crowds. The pandemic, however, established the digital medium as the proverbial knight in shining armour. The makers of films such as Dil Bechara, Ponmagal Vandhal and French Biriyani opted for a direct digital release, skipping the theatrical route. Flicks such as Bhuj, Sadak 2, and Laxmmi Bomb too are slated to release directly on streaming platforms.

Coming back to Big B, he was last seen Gulabo Sitabo (co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana). The film, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video, received rave reviews from a section of the audience and is considered to be a success. He currently has Jhund and Chehere in his kitty. The ‘Shahenshah’ will also be seen in the Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in the lead.