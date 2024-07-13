Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Amitabh Bachchan, Kardashian sister duo among guests at 'blessing ceremony'

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shahid Kapoor on Saturday dressed up to the nines for the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

It was just another day in what already has been months-long celebrations to mark the lavish wedding of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika. They tied the knot on Friday.

The blessing ceremony will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.