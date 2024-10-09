Anbariv & Kamal Haasan's project 'KH237' to go on floors from January 2025

<p>One of the busiest artists in the film industry, Anbariv, continues to maintain their momentum with their next eagerly awaited project set to kick off in January 2025.</p><p>The talented duo Anbariv, famous for their impressive action scenes in <em>KGF</em>, <em>Vikram</em>, <em>Dasara</em>, <em>RDX</em> and etc, is all prepped up for their directorial debut with the KH237 project.</p><p>Announced in January 2024, the renowned stunt choreographers will direct 'Ulaganayaan' Kamal Haasan in his 237th film.</p>.<p>During tete-a-tete with <em>DH</em>, the action choreographers spilt some beans about the project. Talking about their directorial debut, the multi-talendeted duo said: "Everything is going as per plan and we are very excited for our directorial debut. The filming of KH237 will go on floors in January 2025."</p><p>"We’re lucky that Kamal sir has believed in our vision and offered us this incredible opportunity and our complete attention is on KH237. The film will be a big action entertainer and we will be a treat for every cinema lover," concluded the duo who has worked with Kamal Haasan in movies like <em>Vikram, Indian 2 </em>and<em> Thug Life.</em></p><p>The duo was present in the national capital to take part in the 70th National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan, where they were honoured with the ‘Best Action Direction’ award for their impressive contributions to Yash's <em>K.G.F: Chapter 2</em>.</p><p>On the professional front, the duo is busy with projects including Rajinikanth’s <em>Coolie</em> and Sivakarthikeyan’s <em>Amaran</em>, as well as developing the pre-production work for <em>KH237</em>.</p>