entertainment

Anbariv & Kamal Haasan's project 'KH237' to go on floors from January 2025

The talented duo Anbariv, famous for their impressive action scenes in KGF, Vikram, Dasara, RDX etc, is all prepped for their directorial debut with the 'KH237' project.
NP Jayaraman
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 19:55 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 19:55 IST
Kollywood News Tamil Cinema Kamal Haasan

