Anil Kapoor: 40 years in cinema

Anil Kapoor is better known for films like ‘1942: A Love Story’ (1994), ‘Mr India’ (1987), ‘Tezaab’ (1988), ‘Kishen Kanhaiya’ (1990), ‘Ram Lakhan’ (1989), ‘Nayak’ (2001), ‘Mashaal’ (1984), ‘Beta’ (1992) and the more recent ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008), ‘Welcome’ (2007) and ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ (2015), among others. With over 100 films to his credit, here are some underrated films of the actor, who completes 40 years in cinema in 2023.

Pallavi Anu Pallavi (1983)

‘Pallavi Anu Pallavi’ did not just mark Mani Ratnam’s directorial debut, but also Anil Kapoor’s first film as a leading actor. Though Vijay has deep feelings for Anu, an older woman who is separated from her husband, he keeps things platonic out of respect to societal norms and his girlfriend, Madhu. The film’s music score was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Chameli ki Shaadi (1986)

This Basu Chatterjee-directorial ridicules the caste system in India. Charandas (Anil Kapoor), an aspiring pailwan — who had pledged celibacy until age 40 — falls in love with Chameli, who is from a different caste. The film deals with the couple resisting opposition from their families owing to their rigid belief in the caste system. It is known for being a female centric film with Amrita Singh playing the role of an outspoken young woman. The film didn’t do well when released but has a cult following.

Awaargi (1990)

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, ‘Awaargi’ stars Anil Kapoor in the role of a henchman, Azad, who saves Meena (Meenakshi Seshadri) from prostitution. The film explores Azad’s irrevocable love for Meena as he goes on to make her dreams of becoming a singer come true. The film is considered one of Anil Kapoor’s best performances. The film did poorly upon release and went unnoticed by critics at the time. However, it was rediscovered and has a large fanbase now.

Lamhe (1991)

Directed by Yash Chopra, ‘Lamhe’, a musical, follows the story of Viren who was once in love with Pallavi. However, Pallavi married another man and had a daughter named Pooja. After her parents death, Pooja, now in her 20s, meets Viren. A spitting image of her mother, Pooja is instantly drawn to Viren and confesses her love to him, leaving him confused. Anil Kapoor in an interview said that ‘Lamhe’ was his most underrated film. The film did poorly upon release but has a niche fan following now.

Lajja (2001)

Anil Kapoor plays the role of petty and kind-hearted thief, Raju, who helps a pregnant Vaidehi (Manisha Koirala) escape from the clutches of an abusive marriage. They meet three other women — played by Mahima Chaudhury, Madhuri Dixit and Rekha — who together put up a fight against male chauvinism and misogyny. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film received poor reception in India but did well overseas.

Black and White (2008)

A crime thriller directed by Subhash Ghai, ‘Black and White’ explores the lives of fundamentalists.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of an Urdu professor, Rajan Mathur, who lives in the Chandni Chowk area. He is befriended by an Afghani suicide bomber in the guise of a communal riot victim, whose mission is to set off a bomb at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. As he waits for the day, he notices Hindus and Muslims living in harmony.

