Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Anil Sharma says he was asked not to include handpump scene in 'Gadar'

The director was convinced that it was a sure-shot whistle worthy moment that would draw crowds to watch the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer and he was proved right.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 15:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 15:54 IST
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentSunny DeolbollywoodfilmsAnil Sharma

Follow us on :

Follow Us