Anne Hathaway feels lucky her 'Barbie' movie didn't get made

Los Angeles: Anne Hathaway is a fan of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie and feels it's a lucky that her version of the movie never took off.

The actor was attached to star in Sony's Barbie movie. Alethea Jones was set to direct the movie but the project fell through.

Robbie's production company, Lucky Chap, managed to convince Warner Bros to explore the movie with the actor attached to play the famous doll.

And Hathaway believes that it's a good thing that her version did not take off. "The thing that’s so exciting about what Margot and Greta and Ryan and America and that entire phenomenal team (did) is they hit a bullseye,” the Eileen star said during an appearance on Happy Sad Confused podcast.