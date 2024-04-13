'Appa I Love You' movie review: Preachy tone dampens social message

Appa I Love You, named after the superhit song from the film ‘Chowka’ (2017), fails to live up to its hype.
It begins with a childless couple - Rahul (Prem) and Kavya (Manvita Kamath) - visiting an orphanage with the intention of adopting a child. There, they bump into Dharmanna (Tabla Nani). The good-hearted senior citizen has a lively personality and a magnetic pull that makes him a crowd favourite. The film then chronicles Dharmanna’s journey and his bond with his son. It highlights the issue of children abandoning their aged parents.
The film begins on a promising note with its realistic portrayal of pertinent problems. At times, it is reminiscent of ‘Ambi Ning Vayassaytho’ (2017). However, ‘Appa I Love You’ lacks the subtlety and realism inherent in the Ambareesh-starrer.
The film’s problem is in its black-and-white narrative. The preachy tone and the vilification of Dharmanna’s son and daughter-in-law trivialise the complex problem faced by senior citizens. The occasional humour works well but is severely underused.
Tabla Nani brings in the right mix of energy and emotion for his role. Mostly known for small roles, he truly shines as the protagonist. However, with little support from elsewhere, it becomes a one-man show. Prem is impressive in a short cameo. The same is also true of Manvita, who incidentally featured in the song in ‘Chowka’.
Except for the introductory song, others are just superimposed for the sake of it, hurting the tempo further. With repackaged content and crude execution, one has little to lose by skipping the film.
(Published 12 April 2024, 21:55 IST)