<p>Mumbai: Targeted climate and nature resilience investments could create over 280 million additional jobs in emerging markets and developing economies by 2035 while boosting GDP and unlocking a trillion-dollar market opportunity, according to a new report released today by a consortium of 20 leading adaptation organizations led by Systemiq at the 2025 annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.</p><p>The Returns on Resilience report, launched ahead of COP30 by 20 partners, provides the most comprehensive analysis to date on the economic and financial benefits of adaptation investment, in addition to traditional metrics of lives saved.</p><p>The findings developed by a consortium of research institutions, foundations, and analysts coordinated by Systemiq come as the world is already experiencing the rising costs of climate impacts.</p><p>Disasters like droughts, floods, and extreme heat displace over 20 million people each year, and wipe out key infrastructure and food production, leaving the least developed countries an estimated 10 per cent poorer today than they would have been without the impacts of climate instability.</p><p>This report also presents a shortlist of multilateral cooperation areas to be addressed at COP30, as well as 15 proven and scalable resilience investments that simultaneously enhance human health and food security.</p><p>Informed by 50 expert consultations, these 'Adaptation and Resilience Best Buys' span six key impact sectors, including food, water, health, infrastructure, community and business, and nature, ecosystems and biodiversity; as well as cross-cutting enablers related to information, technology, and planning, and include solutions such as climate-smart agriculture, restoring mangroves, and early-warning systems.</p><p>With the Brazilian COP30 Presidency placing adaptation of resilience at the centre of discussions, alongside mitigation, this year's summit is a pivotal opportunity to shift the global agenda from reacting to disasters to building resilience that safeguards lives now and secures prosperity for the future.</p>