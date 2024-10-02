Home
AR Rahman to score music for Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books — 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World'.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 07:11 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 07:11 IST
