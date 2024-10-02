AR Rahman to score music for Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series

<p>New Delhi: Celebrated composer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-r-rahman">AR Rahman</a> on Wednesday said he is set to score music for the upcoming series <em>Gandhi</em>, directed by Hansal Mehta.</p>.<p>The multiple award winner, known for his work in films such as <em>Roja, Bombay, Taal, Lagaan, </em>and <em>Slumdog Millionaire</em>, shared the update on the occasion of Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary.</p>.<p>"On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, remembering the Mahatma and thrilled to announce this very special collaboration! @ApplauseSocial @nairsameer @mehtahansal @SegalDeepak @sidkhaitan @pratikg80 @prasoon_garg @PriyaJhavar @devnidhib #KishoreAthwal #Gandhi," Rahman wrote in an X post.</p>.<p>Pratik Gandhi, star of <em>Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story</em> and <em>Madgaon Express</em>, will play the title role in <em>Gandhi</em>.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary.<p>Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books — <em>Gandhi before India</em> and <em>Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World</em>.</p>.<p>Rahman said he is honoured to compose music for <em>Gandhi</em>.</p>.<p>"Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation—his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honored to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta," the musician said in a statement.</p>.<p>Having Rahman join the team on this journey is truly a dream come true, said Mehta.</p>.<p>"His music has the unique ability to elevate storytelling and for a project of this scale and significance, we couldn’t think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi’s life to the forefront,” the director said.</p>.<p>"Gandhi is not just a series, it’s a global narrative on the triumph of the human spirit. A.R. Rahman’s music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension to this iconic story to resonate with audiences around the world. With Rahman’s score, I believe we are crafting something truly special – a series that both entertains and inspires," added Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment.</p>.<p><em>Gandhi</em> marks a reunion for Mehta and Pratik Gandhi who previously worked in <em>Scam 1992</em> and the <em>Baai</em> segment of <em>Modern Love: Mumbai</em>.</p>.<p><em>Gandhi</em> will feature actor Bhamini Oza, who is married to Pratik Gandhi, in the role of Kasturba Gandhi.</p>.<p>Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon also round out the cast.</p>.<p>An international production, <em>Gandhi</em> was shot at various Indian and foreign locations. </p>