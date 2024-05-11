Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey join Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom at Midnight' series

"When casting for the roles of Jinnah and Fatima in the series, I was immediately drawn to Arif Zakaria for his striking physical presence - gaunt, towering, with piercing eyes and a commanding voice that exuded authenticity. His baritone and clipped British accent embodied the essence of Jinnah. In a similar vein, I chose Ira Dubey for her ability to embody the grace and strength of Fatima," Advani said in a statement.