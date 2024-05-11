As 'Sarfarosh' completes 25 years, Aamir Khan says team seriously developing sequel

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday said he has been trying to make a sequel to his classic movie 'Sarfarosh' for a long time and the team is now more than serious about developing the follow-up.

Considered one of the best films of Aamir's career, the John Matthew Matthan-directed movie completed 25 years Friday.

"I've been telling John (director) for many years to make 'Sarfarosh 2'. Also, the film ended in such a way that we could make part two of this film. I've told John that if he writes a good story, then we can make a 'Sarfarosh 2'. This time he told me he was trying," Khan said ahead of the screening of the film.