AVM auctions 'Sivaji' NFTs on Rajinikanth's birthday

AVM Productions auctions 'Sivaj' NFTs on Rajinikanth's birthday

Rajinikanth, the star of hits such as 'Muthu' and 'Sivaji', turns 71 today

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Dec 12 2021, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 13:58 ist
The official poster of 'Sivaji'. Credit: IMDb

 AVM Productions, one of Tamil cinema's oldest and most respected production houses, on Sunday chose to icon Rajinikanth's birthday by auctioning iconic moments from the actor's superhit film Sivaji

The production house, on its Twitter handle announced, "Something exciting to celebrate Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday this year. As part of our step into the Non Fungible Token (NFT) world, we are partnering with Diginoor to drop some brand new NFTs including songs &amp; few BTS content from 'Sivaji'.

"This year for Superstar's birthday, Diginoor is auctioning iconic moments from 'Sivaji, the Boss' for fans to own forever, such as the opening sequence and more. The move is one of the first in the Indian cinema space, giving fans a chance to own a piece of music history."

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajinikanth
Tamil Cinema
Entertainment News
Kollywood

What's Brewing

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Vicky, Katrina are all smiles in latest Haldi photos

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site

A fervour for fermentation

A fervour for fermentation

Lessons from a paper wasp

Lessons from a paper wasp

To live a life of meaning

To live a life of meaning

A big laugh in a grim world

A big laugh in a grim world

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

Deadliest tornado days in US history

Deadliest tornado days in US history

 