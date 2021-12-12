AVM Productions auctions 'Sivaj' NFTs on Rajinikanth's birthday

AVM Productions, one of Tamil cinema's oldest and most respected production houses, on Sunday chose to icon Rajinikanth's birthday by auctioning iconic moments from the actor's superhit film Sivaji
The production house, on its Twitter handle announced, "Something exciting to celebrate Superstar Rajinikanth's birthday this year. As part of our step into the Non Fungible Token (NFT) world, we are partnering with Diginoor to drop some brand new NFTs including songs & few BTS content from 'Sivaji'.
"This year for Superstar's birthday, Diginoor is auctioning iconic moments from 'Sivaji, the Boss' for fans to own forever, such as the opening sequence and more. The move is one of the first in the Indian cinema space, giving fans a chance to own a piece of music history."
