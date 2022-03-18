'Bachchhan Paandey' movie review: A treat for Akshay Kumar fans

Director: Farhad Samji

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez

Platform: Theatres

Rating: 3/5

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's latest movie Bachchhan Paandey is a massy action-comedy that doesn't really cater to cinephiles or those fond of intelligent cinema. It, however, manages to accomplish what it set out to do--- offer paisa vasool entertainment. The film revolves around an aspiring filmmaker, played by Kriti Sanon, who decides to make a movie on the life of a gangster named Bachchhan Paandey, essayed by 'Akki'. As the story progresses, one learns that the cold-hearted 'Godfather' has a shocking past.

Bachchhan Paandey Is an adaptation of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda but feels like a fresh film as it is set in the Hindi heartland and not Madurai. Moreover, the canvas is a lot grander here as Akshay is an 'A-lister'. The plot has pretty much everything--right from punchlines to comic punches-- that one expects from a commercial mass movie The premise reaches its potential due to the imperfect yet entertaining screenplay. The writers manage to build an aura around Akshay's character, something that is the hallmark of commercial cinema. It is a treat for fans to see make a stylish entrance to the beats of Maar Khayega as the scene transforms Bachchhan Paandey into a star vehicle.

The narrative features plenty of action scenes, which cater to 'Akkians'. There is a nice twist towards the intermission that may catch casual moviegoers by surprise.

The film, however, kind of loses its way when the action shifts to the hero's love story as Akshay and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry is not up to the mark. Similarly, attempts at adding the 'maa' sentiment to Bachchhan Paandey fall flat. As such, the film does not have a strong emotional core. Akshay's star power, however, helps the film sail despite these rough edges.

Coming to performances, 'Khiladi' hits it out of the park with his impressive body language and 'desi' dialogue delivery. His work will be a feast for those who liked him in films such as Rowdy Rathore and Boss.

Kriti, who surprised fans with her acting chops in the well-received Mimi, hits the right notes with her comic timing. She holds her own against Arshad Warsi in key scenes, which is no mean feat. Her chemistry with the 'Circuit' in the 'music' scene is quite effective.

Commercial movies often fail to do justice to key supporting characters. Antim, for instance, wasn't the best outing for Bengali actor Jisshu as his character was reduced to an afterthought.

Bachchhan Paandey proves to be a mixed bag on this front. While Pankaj Tripathi shines in a role that is as different from 'Kaleen' as chalk from cheese, the likes of Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar are underutilised.

The film features catchy songs but none of them are as effective as Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita from Rowdy Rathore. The dialogues tickle the funnybone without being cringeworthy. This makes Bachchhan Paandey a more memorable affair than a Race 3 or even a Housefull 3. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.