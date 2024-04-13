'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' movie review: Star power can’t save this snooze fest

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) is one of those Bollywood flicks that could serve as an example for bad filmmaking. Ali Abbas Zafar, known for successful films in the commercial space, experiments with a military drama that is undoubtedly mediocre. BMCM continues Bollywood's attempts at exploiting 'patriotism' for commercial success without much substance.
The film is about Captain Firoz (Akshay Kumar) and Captain Rakesh (Tiger Shroff), the best court-martialed officers. They are guided by Colonel Adil Shekhar Azad (Ronit Bose Roy) to rescue the country from a rogue scientist-entrepreneur Kabir (Prithviraj Sukumaran). Kabir wants to dismantle a package called ‘Karan Kavach’ that India has developed to protect itself from Pakistan and China.
The flick takes off with a masked man hijacking the package from a troop. The first half establishes the background of Firoz and Rakesh, while the second half details the background of Kabir. It describes what compels him to part ways with the two captains and nurture a grudge against the Indian army. As expected, good triumphs over evil in the end.
Right from the first scene, the filmmaker challenges common sense and logic. Until the end, it is just noise and fury, and signifies nothing.
It is so fast paced that there is hardly any time for the audience to relate to the story. Out of the 164-minute running time, about 90% is dedicated to action sequences, which are monotonous.
The film appears like a recycled version of 'Robot', 'War', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' and Marvel films.
While the performance of the lead actors is satisfactory, cinematography, VFX and background music deserve no mention. Even star power can’t save this unbearable, snooze fest - a pointless military drama.
(Published 12 April 2024, 21:59 IST)