Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Bastian Bandra shuts amid Rs 60 crore loan fraud allegations against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

This development comes after a Rs 60 crore loan defrauding case by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari against the celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 05:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Screengrab of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story.

Screengrab of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story.

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 05:54 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsBusiness NewsTrendingShilpa Shettyrestaurant

Follow us on :

Follow Us