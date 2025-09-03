<p>Actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s beloved restaurant, Bastian, one of Bandra’s most iconic hangout spots and a favorite among Mumbaikars, is set to close its doors permanently. Located on Linking Road in Bandra East, this luxe restaurant will take orders for the one last time on Thursday, September 4.</p><p>Best known for its serene ambience and mouthwatering cuisine, Bastian has been a long-time go-to destination for food lovers and partygoers. Even the space has hosted numerous memorable parties of celebrities. With its closure, Mumbai bids adieu to one of its most cherished dining spots.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Shilpa released a statement: "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations—BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow."</p><p>"To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons—a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time."</p>.<p>"While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences," the statement read.</p><p>Originally launched in 2016, Bastian is co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bandra. In 2023, it was relocated and reopened in Bandra. Beyond its cuisine, the restaurant is also known for its artistic interior design.</p><p>This development comes after a Rs 60 crore loan defrauding case by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari against the celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra.</p>.<p>Deepak alleged that the couple misappropriated over Rs 60 crore, which he had provided between 2015 and 2023 for business development, and instead used the funds for personal expenses. However, Shilpa and Raj Kundra’s prosecutor issued a statement to the aforementioned agency and called the allegations “baseless.”</p>