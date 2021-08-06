'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part Two' movie review: Distinct from the comics, yet well done

Director: Chris Palmer

Cast: Jensen Ackles, Josh Duhamel, Naya Rivera, Troy Baker

Score: 4

The Long Halloween Part One was a pretty solid adaptation of the beloved Batman comic, skirting at the edge of Gotham's more freakish nature, while melding it with a compelling crime drama. Part Two opens up the world, and though it takes a few liberties, it ultimately works out in the end.

Though some comic purists will probably not like some of the changes it makes from the source material, but in the grand scheme of things, The Long Halloween Part Two is probably not meant to be a 1:1 adaptation of the source material, because then people would probably rather just read the comics. It follows the general plot of what happens after Bruce Wayne is ensnared by Poison Ivy and forced to work for Falcone, along with certain key events, but it is, in many ways, carving its own identity distinct from its source.

It is in expanding the world of Gotham for this young, unproven Batman that The Long Halloween really earns its keep. While Batman has fought against and alongside many superpowers or just strange individuals, one must remember that this particular version has not seen any supervillain, and is rightfully unprepared for the trials he faces throughout the chaos of the Holiday killings, that has continued unabated for a whole year.

Yet this younger Batman's fights - be it physical, mental and emotional - are out on full display, adding a layer of characterisation that goes beyond "stoic, emotionless criminal beating machine," and is vastly more human, putting him among the best interpretations of the character.

Going beyond him, though, the film takes its time developing the two key supporting characters from Part One - Catwoman and Harvey Dent. The film stays true to the origin of Two-Face in that he is subject to an acid attack in court that ultimately reveals his insane side alongside burning half his face, unlike Joker's insanity, Two-Face here has a method to his madness - and a cause that he ultimately seeks to see to the end before he can have any closure. Meanwhile, Catwoman, much like Batman, gets a more humanised characterisation, in a way that is both similar to and different from the comics, as she seeks out her own form of closure.

On the technical side of things, The Long Halloween Part Two is just as well-animated as the first film, if not more so. It has the classic 'dark and gritty' feel that Batman has been known for since the 1989 Tim Burton film, but like many other versions of the character and the comics, it attempts to carve its own identity and is largely successful.

Overall, if you liked Part One, The Long Halloween Part Two will more than deliver on various fronts, and maybe tide fans over till the next Batman film comes along.

Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two is streaming on BookMyShow stream.