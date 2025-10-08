DH Popcorn: Poor thing

<p>Ranveer Singh, hero of blockbuster Bollywood hits, once said: “We didn’t have a lot of money when I was growing up. So my parents would save up for that one big summer holiday abroad. I remember going to Singapore, Indonesia and Italy. But most often it was the US.” To which a fan said, “I wish nobody has to go through this kind of struggle in life.” Another said it had set poverty goals for him. Don’t know if Ranveer, who incidentally is married to the equally if not more famous Deepika Padukone, has heard that line about poverty, sometimes attributed to Bob Marley: “They are so poor that all they have is money.</p>