Bhansali's next venture 'Love & War' to star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Wednesday announced that his next feature film is titled Love & War, which will star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Billed as an "epic saga", the upcoming project is slated to be released on Christmas 2025.

Bhansali Productions, which is bankrolling Love & War, shared the announcement on its official X page.

"#SanjayLeelaBhansali's next EPIC saga 'LOVE & WAR' starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!" the banner said in the post.