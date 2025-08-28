Menu
Bigg Boss 19 Day 2: Nominations create early rifts in the house

The drama escalated on Day 2 of Bigg Boss 19 with fights, food chaos, and a heated nomination round. As “Gharwalo ki Sarkaar” puts power in the housemates’ hands, tensions are already boiling over.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 09:17 IST
Morning Workout Diaries

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

Farhana in the Waiting Room

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

The Great Chicken Crisis

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

Zeishan refuses 'Bartan' duty

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

Nominations Take Over

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

Emotional Fallout

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: JioHotstar</p></div>

Credit: JioHotstar

Published 28 August 2025, 09:17 IST
Entertainment NewsBigg BossTrending

