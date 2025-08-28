<p>The day kicked off on a lighter note as Nehal assisted Tanya with her workout in the gym, while Baseer, Abhishek, Amaal, and Pranit joined in, breaking a sweat. The group shared playful banter, creating a rare moment of calm before chaos unfolded later in the day.</p>.<p>Farhana, still in the waiting room following her shocking Day 1 exit, could hear the house buzzing. The contestants were already mocking her dramatic departure and debating whether she might return as a wildcard. Her controversial line — “Main dosti sirf fayde ke liye banati hu” — became the latest fuel for house gossip.</p>.<p>The day’s flashpoint was food. Nehal, unable to eat vegetarian due to her lactose intolerance, was furious when she found no chicken left for her. The fact that her own cooking was finished before she could eat pushed her to tears, and she vowed to stop cooking altogether. Gaurav offered emotional support, while Kunicka stepped up to cook for her. To defuse the situation, Baseer, Zeishan, and Neelam brought her chicken and rice. The issue led the house to introduce equal food sharing with strict portion controls.</p>.<p>Things got messy in the kitchen as Zeishan, annoyed at having to clean utensils solo, decided to opt out. Kunicka, displeased with the outcome, took matters into her own hands and washed the dishes again, intensifying the growing friction over duties in “Gharwalo ki Sarkaar.”</p>.<p>As the nomination task unfolded, housemates came forward with strong reasons for their picks, sparking tension throughout the room. Farhana, stationed in the waiting room, often chimed in with her thoughts on the decisions. When the dust settled, Neelam, Tanya, Abhishek, Gaurav, Zeishan, Pranit, and Natalia were on the eviction list for the week.</p>.<p>The day concluded on a dramatic note as tensions flared between Awez and Gaurav during a heated exchange over nominations. Emotions ran high when Tanya broke down after being nominated by Pranit, while Awez, feeling overwhelmed, was comforted by Nagma, Kunicka, and Amaal.</p>