Gold prices rise Rs 300 to Rs 1,01,570/10 g amid concerns over Fed independence

In the local market, gold of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 200 to Rs 1,01,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Thursday. It had closed at Rs 1,00,800 per 10 grams on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 13:00 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 13:00 IST
